Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $501.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.83 and a 200-day moving average of $463.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

