Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $243.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.06. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

