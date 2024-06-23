Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $407,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $454.85. 5,062,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average of $451.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

