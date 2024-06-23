Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Mastercard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 49.6% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.85. 5,062,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

