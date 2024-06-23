Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 5,937 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Unilever by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

