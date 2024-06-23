Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $16.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. 1,325,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

