Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. 3,691,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

