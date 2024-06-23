Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 214,905 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 127,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,438. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

