Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $214,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.57. 4,848,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.