MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.17.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $139.20.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,672,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,136,000 after purchasing an additional 187,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

