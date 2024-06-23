Montanaro European Smaller (MTE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on September 16th

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Montanaro European Smaller stock opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.04 million, a P/E ratio of 786.11 and a beta of 1.17. Montanaro European Smaller has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.46.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

