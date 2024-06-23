Montanaro European Smaller (MTE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on September 16th

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Montanaro European Smaller Price Performance
Montanaro European Smaller stock opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.04 million, a P/E ratio of 786.11 and a beta of 1.17. Montanaro European Smaller has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.46.
Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile
