Morgan Stanley Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $14.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

MP Materials stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 2.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

