Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 860,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,250,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 909,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MS traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,983,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,027. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

