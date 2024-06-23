Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.65% of Ziff Davis worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 86,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.
Ziff Davis Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ ZD traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 670,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
