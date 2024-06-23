Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $25.07 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fortive were worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after purchasing an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,886,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,254,000 after purchasing an additional 85,560 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,271. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.