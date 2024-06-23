Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $69.40 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. IDEX makes up 3.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in IDEX were worth $69,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in IDEX by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in IDEX by 4,080.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $49,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.70. 939,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,809. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.