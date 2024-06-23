Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,641 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after buying an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after purchasing an additional 592,735 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,932,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,126,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

