Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 801 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises approximately 2.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.73% of Landstar System worth $50,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $182.05. 545,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,563. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

