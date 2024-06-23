Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $883.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,825. The company has a market capitalization of $840.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $728.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.