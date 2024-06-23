Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $479.55 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.49.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $81,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

