NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.65 billion and $192.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.17 or 0.00008075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,987,707 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,077,151 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,897,305 with 1,090,908,940 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.3340411 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $182,497,005.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

