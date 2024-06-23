NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

