NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,075.58 or 1.00044749 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00075283 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

