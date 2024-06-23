O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

LYG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 6,516,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,138. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

