O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Invests $232,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,643,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,404,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $141.43. 1,589,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.