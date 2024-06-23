O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. AerCap comprises about 0.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $133,330,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.31. 2,187,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

