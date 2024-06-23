O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,302 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 2.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $59,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.51. 1,446,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.