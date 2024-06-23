Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,891 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 183,107 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

