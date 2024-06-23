Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 108,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.26. 14,682,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

