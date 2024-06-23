Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

TRV traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $209.80. 2,663,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.26 and its 200-day moving average is $210.85. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

