Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.34. 27,097,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,988. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

