Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $355.80. 6,596,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

