Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $311,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $13,176,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,480,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $260.22. The company had a trading volume of 239,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

