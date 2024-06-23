Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,182,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average of $176.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

