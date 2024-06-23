Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.59. 4,112,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

