Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 761 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. 3,342,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

