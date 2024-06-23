Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $226.11. 3,322,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.