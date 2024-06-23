Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Oracle by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.50. 14,930,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

