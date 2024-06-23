Orser Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 544,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 88,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 830,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.