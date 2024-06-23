Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $24,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 568,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,231,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,326 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 397,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,278 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.