PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.0708 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. PAID Network has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $44,007.13 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.07254396 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $20,342.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

