Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 171.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,393,000 after purchasing an additional 236,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,895. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

