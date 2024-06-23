Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,896,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,094,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,489,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,952,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

JNJ stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $148.75. 15,176,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,153. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

