Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $356,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.61. 227,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,883. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

