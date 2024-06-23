Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,653,000.

NOBL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,729 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

