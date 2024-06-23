Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 175 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Diageo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. 675,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,822. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.11 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

