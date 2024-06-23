&Partners Has $1.27 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

&Partners lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,189,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

