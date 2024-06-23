&Partners Has $1.42 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

&Partners increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $16.07 on Friday, hitting $632.15. 3,682,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $615.61 and a 200-day moving average of $626.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.74 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.