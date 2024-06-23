&Partners Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

&Partners reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.86. 1,888,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.