&Partners Invests $422,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,049.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 395.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 204,192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,975 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

